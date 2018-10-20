Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brewers Postseason History

October 20, 2018 11:29 pm
 
The postseason history of the Milwaukee Brewers:

World Series (Won 0, Lost 1)

1982 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3

League Championship Series (Won 1, Lost 2)

2018 — Lost to Los Angeles, 4-3

2011 — Lost to St. Louis, 4-2

1982 — Beat California Angels, 3-2

Record — Won 8, Lost 10

Division Series (Won 2, Lost 2)

2018 — Beat Colorado, 3-0

2011 — Beat Arizona, 3-2

2008 — Lost to Philadelphia Phillies, 3-1

1981 — Lost to New York Yankees, 3-2

Record — Won 9, Lost 8

