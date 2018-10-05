Brighton brings West Ham back to earth 1-0 in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Glenn Murray’s 99th goal for Brighton helped them beat West Ham 1-0 and rise above the visitors in the English Premier League standings on Friday.

Brighton’s first clean sheet of the season put it up to 12th.

West Ham dropped to 15th, and could yet go lower by the end of the weekend after falling into old habits.

West Ham came to the coast without having lost its last four games, including beating Manchester United 3-1 last weekend, but it again resembled an unsettled side struggling for an identity.

The Hammers were outplayed in the first half, and didn’t begin to threaten until more than an hour passed. But free kicks and headers regularly flew over the crossbar.

Brighton substitute Jurgen Locadia was unlucky near the end when his goal, from a close-range rebound, was ruled out for the most marginal of offside calls.

