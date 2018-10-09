Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Broncos’ Johnson pleads to 2 counts; DUI charge dropped

October 9, 2018 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson has pleaded guilty to simple possession and failure to exercise due care while driving and had a DUI charge against him dismissed.

Johnson agreed to a judicial diversion program enabling the charges to be dropped if he pays court costs and successfully completes 363 days of unsupervised probation.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel first reported the news.

Johnson was charged with a DUI and cited for simple possession in July 2017. Police said Johnson had bloodshot eyes with alcohol on his breath and a marijuana cigarette next to him during a traffic stop.

Advertisement

The resolution comes 2 ½ months after Knoxville jurors acquitted Johnson and former University of Tennessee teammate Michael Williams of aggravated rape charges stemming from a November 2014 incident. Johnson signed with the Broncos after the trial.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors relocate Mark 46 torpedo aboard USS Michael Murphy

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska