Brooklyn-Los Angeles Dodgers

World Series (Won 6, Lost 13)

2017 — Lost to Houston Astros, 4-3

1988 — Beat Oakland Athletics 4-1

1981 — Beat New York Yankees, 4-2

1978 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-2

1977 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-2

1974 — Lost to Oakland Athletics, 4-1

1966 — Lost to Baltimore Orioles, 4-0

1965 — Beat Minnesota Twins, 4-3

1963 — Beat New York Yankees, 4-0

1959 — Beat Chicago White Sox, 4-2

1956 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-3

1955 — Beat New York Yankees, 4-3

1953 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-2

1952 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-3

1949 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-1

1947 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-3

1941 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-1

1920 — Lost to Cleveland Indians, 5-2-x

1916 — Lost to Boston Red Sox, 4-1

x-series was best-of-9

Record — Won 48, Lost 64

League Championship Series (Won 6, Lost 6)

2017 — Beat Chicago, 4-1

2016 — Lost to Chicago Cubs, 4-2

2013 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2

2009 — Lost to Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1

2008 — Lost to Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1

1988 — Beat New York Mets, 4-3

1985 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2

1983 — Lost to Philadelphia Phillies, 3-1

1981 — Beat Montreal Expos, 3-2

1978 — Beat Philadelphia Phillies, 3-1

1977 — Beat Philadelphia Phillies, 3-1

1974 — Beat Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-1

Record — Won 29, Lost 32

Division Championship Series (Won 7, Lost 6)

2018 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 3-1

2017 — Beat Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-0

2016 — Beat Washington National , 3-2

2015 — Lost to New York Mets, 3-2

2014 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 3-1

2013 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 3-1

2009 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0

2008 — Beat Chicago Cubs, 3-0

2006 — Lost to New York Mets, 3-0

2004 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 3-1

1996 — Lost to Atlanta Braves, 3-0

1995 — Lost to Cincinnati Reds, 3-0

1981 — Beat Houston Astros, 3-2

Record — Won 25, Lost 24

