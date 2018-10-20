Brown leads UAB to 29-21 win over North Texas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Spencer Brown ran for three touchdowns and UAB rallied in the second half to remain undefeated in conference, beating North Texas 29-21 on Saturday night.

Brown had 100 yards on 25 carries for the Blazers (6-1, 4-0 Conference USA). A.J. Erdely threw for 189 yards and Nick Vogel kicked a pair of field goals.

UAB trailed 21-10 at halftime. Midway through the third quarter, Garrett Marino sacked North Texas’ Mason Fine in the end zone for a Blazers safety. After the kickoff, Erdely took his team 63 yards in eight plays and Brown capped the drive with a short TD run to make it 21-19 with 4:29 left in the third.

Brown opened the fourth with another touchdown run to put the Blazers ahead, 26-21, and Nick Vogel closed out the scoring with his second field goal, a 26-yarder, for the final.

Fine threw for three touchdowns for the Mean Green (6-2. 2-2). Jaelon Darden had 10 receptions for 143 yards and two scores.

