Bruins-Canucks Sum

Boston 0 0 1 0—1 Vancouver 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Vancouver, Sutter 3 (Virtanen, Stecher), 3:40.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Boston, Nordstrom 2 (Moore, Grzelcyk), 7:45.

Overtime_3, Vancouver, Horvat 5 (Boeser), 3:12.

Shots on Goal_Boston 5-15-10-1_31. Vancouver 8-5-8-1_22.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 2-0-2 (22 shots-20 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 2-2-0 (31-30).

A_17,871 (18,910). T_2:30.

Referees_Tim Peel, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Ryan Gibbons.

