Bruins-Canucks Sums

October 21, 2018 12:44 am
 
Boston 0 0 1 0—1
Vancouver 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Vancouver, Sutter 3 (Virtanen, Stecher), 3:40. Penalties_Gudbranson, VAN, (hooking), 11:13; Chara, BOS, (tripping), 13:37.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Horvat, VAN, Major (fighting), 2:14; Acciari, BOS, Major (fighting), 2:14; ; Granlund, VAN, (slashing), 16:07.

Third Period_2, Boston, Nordstrom 2 (Moore, Grzelcyk), 7:45. Penalties_None.

Overtime_3, Vancouver, Horvat 5 (Boeser), 3:12. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 5-15-10-1_31. Vancouver 8-5-8-1_22.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 2-0-2 (22 shots-20 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 2-2-0 (31-30).

A_17,871 (18,910). T_2:30.

Referees_Tim Peel, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Ryan Gibbons.

