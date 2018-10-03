Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Capitals Sums

October 3, 2018 10:24 pm
 
Boston 0 0 0—0
Washington 2 4 1—7

First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 1 (Niskanen, Backstrom), 0:24. 2, Washington, Kuznetsov 1, 1:47 (pp). Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (tripping), 1:45; Vrana, WSH, (slashing), 8:26.

Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 1 (Oshie, Backstrom), 4:17 (pp). 4, Washington, Dowd 1 (Walker, Smith-Pelly), 6:13. 5, Washington, Kuznetsov 2 (Holtby, Carlson), 7:28 (pp). 6, Washington, Carlson 1 (Backstrom, Ovechkin), 15:45 (pp). Penalties_Marchand, BOS, (tripping), 3:01; Bowey, WSH, Major (fighting), 6:45; Kuraly, BOS, served by Donato, (holding), 6:45; Kuraly, BOS, Major (fighting), 6:45; Miller, BOS, (cross checking), 13:54; Backes, BOS, (slashing), 15:27.

Third Period_7, Washington, Eller 1 (Orpik, Stephenson), 10:52. Penalties_Bowey, WSH, (cross checking), 8:25; Marchand, BOS, served by Donato, (instigator), 13:54; Marchand, BOS, Major (fighting), 13:54; Marchand, BOS, Misconduct (misconduct), 13:54; Eller, WSH, Major (fighting), 13:54.

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-6-10_25. Washington 13-12-12_37.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Washington 4 of 6.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 0-0-0 (18 shots-16 saves), Rask 0-1-0 (19-14). Washington, Holtby 1-0-0 (25-25).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:30.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

