Bruins-Flames Sums

Boston 0 2 0—2 Calgary 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, Calgary, Frolik 2 (Tkachuk, Backlund), 5:34. 2, Calgary, Gaudreau 3 (Monahan, Hanifin), 15:20. 3, Calgary, Valimaki 1 (Stone, Jankowski), 16:08. Penalties_Moore, BOS, (holding), 19:39.

Second Period_4, Boston, Bergeron 6 (Krejci), 2:40. 5, Calgary, Frolik 3 (Backlund), 3:32. 6, Boston, Marchand 2 (Bergeron, Pastrnak), 13:45. Penalties_Bergeron, BOS, (high sticking), 0:24; Stone, CGY, (interference), 4:48; Donato, BOS, (tripping), 7:00; Hathaway, CGY, (tripping), 14:04; Brodie, CGY, (holding), 18:58; Backlund, CGY, (hooking), 20:00.

Third Period_7, Calgary, Tkachuk 2 (Stone), 19:09. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS, (interference), 8:29.

Shots on Goal_Boston 10-8-8_26. Calgary 14-9-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 4; Calgary 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 2-2-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Calgary, Smith 3-2-0 (26-24).

A_17,641 (19,289). T_2:25.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Libor Suchanek.

