Bruins-Hurricanes Sum

Boston 0 2 1—3 Carolina 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Carolina, Ferland 7 (Zykov, Aho), 17:54 (pp).

Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 11 (Krug, Bergeron), 12:22 (pp). 3, Carolina, Hamilton 2 (Staal), 18:33 (pp). 4, Boston, Marchand 3 (Bergeron), 19:42 (pp).

Third Period_5, Boston, Marchand 4 (Bergeron), 5:23.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-14-9_31. Carolina 12-24-8_44.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 5; Carolina 2 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 4-0-2 (44 shots-42 saves). Carolina, Darling 0-1-0 (31-28).

A_11,357 (18,680). T_2:37.

Referees_Francis Charron, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Andrew Smith.

