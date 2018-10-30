Bruins-Hurricanes Sum

|Boston
First Period_1, Carolina, Ferland 7 (Zykov, Aho), 17:54 (pp).
Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 11 (Krug, Bergeron), 12:22 (pp). 3, Carolina, Hamilton 2 (Staal), 18:33 (pp). 4, Boston, Marchand 3 (Bergeron), 19:42 (pp).
Third Period_5, Boston, Marchand 4 (Bergeron), 5:23.
Shots on Goal_Boston 8-14-9_31. Carolina 12-24-8_44.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 5; Carolina 2 of 4.
Goalies_Boston, Halak 4-0-2 (44 shots-42 saves). Carolina, Darling 0-1-0 (31-28).
A_11,357 (18,680). T_2:37.
Referees_Francis Charron, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Andrew Smith.
