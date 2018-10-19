Bruins-Oilers Sum

|Boston
|0
|1
|1
|0—2
|Edmonton
|0
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Boston, Krejci 1 (Heinen, Grzelcyk), 11:17. 2, Edmonton, Yamamoto 1 (Larsson, Russell), 13:24.
Third Period_3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 2 (McDavid, Klefbom), 7:33 (pp). 4, Boston, Pastrnak 8 (McAvoy, Marchand), 11:26.
Overtime_5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 2 (McDavid), 0:37.
Shots on Goal_Boston 12-7-10_29. Edmonton 5-10-6-1_22.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Edmonton 1 of 2.
Goalies_Boston, Halak 2-0-1 (22 shots-19 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 3-2-0 (29-27).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:26.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Libor Suchanek.
