Bruins-Oilers Sum

Boston 0 1 1 0—2 Edmonton 0 1 1 1—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Boston, Krejci 1 (Grzelcyk, Heinen), 11:17. 2, Edmonton, Yamamoto 1 (Russell, Larsson), 13:24.

Third Period_3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 2 (McDavid, Klefbom), 7:33 (pp). 4, Boston, Pastrnak 8 (Marchand, McAvoy), 11:26.

Overtime_5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 2 (McDavid), 0:37.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Boston 12-7-10_29. Edmonton 5-10-6-1_22.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Edmonton 1 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 2-0-0 (22 shots-19 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 2-2-0 (29-27).

T_2:26.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.