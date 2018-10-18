Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Oilers Sums

October 18, 2018 11:43 pm
 
Boston 0 1 1 0—2
Edmonton 0 1 1 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Larsson, EDM, (slashing), 6:51; Carlo, BOS, (holding), 15:10.

Second Period_1, Boston, Krejci 1 (Grzelcyk, Heinen), 11:17. 2, Edmonton, Yamamoto 1 (Russell, Larsson), 13:24. Penalties_Russell, EDM, (tripping), 6:18.

Third Period_3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 2 (McDavid, Klefbom), 7:33 (pp). 4, Boston, Pastrnak 8 (Marchand, McAvoy), 11:26. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS, (holding stick), 6:31; Nordstrom, BOS, (roughing), 12:31; Wagner, BOS, (roughing), 12:31; Lucic, EDM, (roughing), 12:31; Strome, EDM, (roughing), 12:31; Rieder, EDM, (tripping), 14:37.

Overtime_5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 2 (McDavid), 0:37. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 12-7-10_29. Edmonton 5-10-6-1_22.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Edmonton 1 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 2-0-0 (22 shots-19 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 2-2-0 (29-27).

T_2:26.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Libor Suchanek.

