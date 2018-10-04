Bruins-Sabres Sum

|Boston
|2
|1
|1—4
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Boston, Chara 1 (McAvoy, Marchand), 6:33. 2, Boston, Donato 1 (Marchand, Bergeron), 15:34 (pp).
Second Period_3, Boston, Pastrnak 1 (Marchand, Krejci), 16:16.
Third Period_4, Boston, Bergeron 1 (Marchand), 19:48 (sh).
Shots on Goal_Boston 11-10-5_26. Buffalo 6-11-15_32.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 2.
Goalies_Boston, Halak 1-0-0 (32 shots-32 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 0-1-0 (25-22).
A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:34.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kory Nagy.
