Bruins-Sabres Sums

Boston 2 1 1—4 Buffalo 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Boston, Chara 1 (McAvoy, Marchand), 6:33. 2, Boston, Donato 1 (Bergeron, Marchand), 15:34 (pp). Penalties_Sobotka, BUF, (slashing), 13:58.

Second Period_3, Boston, Pastrnak 1 (Marchand, Krejci), 16:16. Penalties_Heinen, BOS, (slashing), 2:47.

Third Period_4, Boston, Bergeron 1 (Marchand), 19:48 (sh). Penalties_Chara, BOS, (roughing), 19:21; McAvoy, BOS, (roughing), 19:21; Sobotka, BUF, (roughing), 19:21.

Shots on Goal_Boston 11-10-5_26. Buffalo 6-11-15_32.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 1-0-0 (32 shots-32 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 0-1-0 (25-22).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:34.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kory Nagy.

