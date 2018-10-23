Bruins-Senators Sum

Boston 1 1 2—4 Ottawa 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 9 (Krejci, Heinen), 11:17.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Chabot 3 (Stone, Ryan), 17:51 (pp). 3, Boston, Krejci 2 (Bergeron, Pastrnak), 19:09 (pp).

Third Period_4, Boston, Bergeron 7 (Pastrnak, Grzelcyk), 0:21 (pp). 5, Boston, Pastrnak 10 (Marchand, Bergeron), 5:31.

Shots on Goal_Boston 15-7-10_32. Ottawa 10-14-15_39.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 3-2-0 (39 shots-38 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 4-2-1 (32-28).

A_15,265 (18,572). T_2:33.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_David Brisebois, James Tobias.

