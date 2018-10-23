Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruins-Senators Sums

October 23, 2018 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston 1 1 2—4
Ottawa 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 9 (Krejci, Heinen), 11:17. Penalties_Chara, BOS, (hooking), 3:59.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Chabot 3 (Stone, Ryan), 17:51 (pp). 3, Boston, Krejci 2 (Bergeron, Pastrnak), 19:09 (pp). Penalties_Acciari, BOS, (tripping), 5:30; Marchand, BOS, Major (fighting), 15:15; Smith, OTT, Major (fighting), 15:15; Chara, BOS, (cross checking), 16:19; Formenton, OTT, (holding), 18:27; Ottawa bench, served by Dzingel (too many men on the ice), 19:05.

Third Period_4, Boston, Bergeron 7 (Pastrnak, Grzelcyk), 0:21 (pp). 5, Boston, Pastrnak 10 (Marchand, Bergeron), 5:31. Penalties_Chara, BOS, (tripping), 5:47; Marchand, BOS, (slashing), 7:48.

Shots on Goal_Boston 15-7-10_32. Ottawa 10-14-15_39.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 3-2-0 (39 shots-38 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 4-2-1 (32-28).

A_15,265 (18,572). T_2:33.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_David Brisebois, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense secretary joins Institute of Peace discussion

Today in History

1946: Work completed on Mount Rushmore