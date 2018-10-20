Listen Live Sports

Bruno FG in OT gives E Illinois 24-21 win over UT Martin

October 20, 2018
 
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Nick Bruno kicked a 38-yard field goal to give Eastern Illinois a 24-21 overtime win over Tennessee-Martin on Saturday.

The Panthers (2-6, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference) got the win two plays after Johnathan Brantley recovered his own fumble for a six-yard loss. On the play before he had a 6-yard pass to Aaron Gooch and after had a 5-yard completion to Gooch.

On the first possession of overtime, Ryan Courtright’s 42-yard field goal bounced off the crossbar after Joe Hudson threw three straight incompletions. Hudson drove the Skyhawks (1-6, 1-3) 90 yards on 10 plays to tie the game on his 26-yard strike to Jaylon Moore with 25 seconds left in regulation.

Brantley had a touchdown run for the Panthers and Harry Woodbery threw a touchdown pass to Alexander Hollins.

Larry Galloway had two short touchdown runs, the second five seconds before the half, to put UT Martin on top 14-7. Brantley’s 13-yard run tied the game and on the last play of the third quarter Bryce Dewberry picked off Hudson and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown.

The Skyhawks had a 205-204 advantage in total offense.

