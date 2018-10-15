Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Bucks acquire Meeks from Wizards, teams swap 2nd-rounders

October 15, 2018 7:52 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired suspended guard Jodie Meeks, a future second-round draft pick and cash from the Wizards, sending a future second-round pick back to Washington.

The NBA suspended Meeks in April for 25 games for a violation of the league’s drug program. He has 19 games left on the suspension.

It’s possible that Meeks will be waived by the Bucks, who are loaded in the backcourt. Milwaukee signed Pat Connaughton as a free agent in the offseason and drafted Donte DiVincenzo in the first round to go with returnees including Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon.

The 31-year-old Meeks averaged 6.3 points in 77 games for Washington last season. The nine-year veteran was originally selected by Milwaukee in the second round of the 2009 draft before being traded that season to Philadelphia.

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

