Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucks’ Giannis back at practice after concussion protocol

October 31, 2018 9:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared to play against the Boston Celtics on Thursday after missing a game while in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Antetokounmpo returned to practice Wednesday. He says he has done “everything possible” to return including testing, and that he’s ready to play.

The Bucks are the league’s lone undefeated team and are going for a franchise-best eighth straight win to open a season.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 25.0 points and 14.2 rebounds. He was hurt after taking a blow to the head while against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He returned to the game, but then reported new symptoms and a headache the next day after being reevaluated.

Antetokounmpo says it was his first concussion. He called it “torture” to have to miss the 124-109 victory over Toronto on Monday night.

____

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.