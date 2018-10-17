Bucks-Hornets, Box

MILWAUKEE (113)

Middleton 7-14 2-2 19, Antetokounmpo 9-21 7-12 25, Lopez 4-7 4-4 14, Bledsoe 7-13 0-0 17, Brogdon 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 1-1 0-0 3, Ilyasova 6-9 0-0 13, Henson 1-3 2-2 4, Snell 0-2 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 3-6 0-0 8, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-85 15-20 113.

CHARLOTTE (112)

Batum 2-8 0-0 5, Williams 2-7 0-2 5, Zeller 1-1 2-2 5, Walker 15-29 4-5 41, Lamb 4-11 0-0 10, Bridges 0-1 1-2 1, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-6 4-6 10, Hernangomez 3-5 3-5 9, Monk 7-16 0-0 18, Parker 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 41-92 14-22 112.

Milwaukee 36 31 26 20—113 Charlotte 23 31 29 29—112

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 14-34 (Bledsoe 3-5, Middleton 3-6, DiVincenzo 2-4, Lopez 2-5, Brogdon 2-6, Wood 1-1, Ilyasova 1-3, Snell 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-3), Charlotte 16-38 (Walker 7-13, Monk 4-8, Lamb 2-4, Zeller 1-1, Batum 1-4, Williams 1-6, Bridges 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1). Fouled Out_Ilyasova. Rebounds_Milwaukee 57 (Antetokounmpo 18), Charlotte 41 (Williams 9). Assists_Milwaukee 26 (Antetokounmpo 8), Charlotte 21 (Parker 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 25, Charlotte 19. A_17,889 (19,077).

