Bucks-Timberwolves, Box

October 7, 2018 11:08 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (125)

Middleton 4-11 4-4 13, Antetokounmpo 8-15 4-6 21, Lopez 2-6 2-2 8, Bledsoe 3-6 0-0 7, Brogdon 5-9 1-2 12, Wood 5-9 3-4 14, Henson 2-3 4-4 9, Zeller 0-1 0-0 0, Frazier 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 2-6 3-3 8, Connaughton 2-5 3-4 7, DiVincenzo 5-12 1-4 12, Snell 3-4 3-3 12. Totals 42-92 28-36 125.

MINNESOTA (107)

Wiggins 2-6 2-4 6, Gibson 4-6 0-2 8, Towns 11-19 9-10 33, Teague 3-10 2-2 10, Okogie 1-7 2-3 4, Deng 1-1 0-0 2, Bates-Diop 2-6 3-4 8, Tolliver 1-3 0-0 3, Dieng 5-9 1-2 11, Jones 4-10 2-5 10, Williams 5-10 0-0 12. Totals 39-87 21-32 107.

Milwaukee 33 29 36 27—125
Minnesota 23 32 27 25—107

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 13-36 (Snell 3-4, Lopez 2-5, Henson 1-1, Brown 1-2, Brogdon 1-2, Wood 1-3, Bledsoe 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-3, DiVincenzo 1-4, Middleton 1-5, Connaughton 0-2, Frazier 0-2), Minnesota 8-22 (Towns 2-3, Williams 2-4, Teague 2-4, Tolliver 1-1, Bates-Diop 1-3, Dieng 0-1, Okogie 0-3, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Henson. Rebounds_Milwaukee 45 (Antetokounmpo 10), Minnesota 54 (Towns 12). Assists_Milwaukee 24 (Frazier 5), Minnesota 16 (Teague 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 30, Minnesota 27. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A_11,603 (14,384).

