Bulls-76ers, Box

CHICAGO (108)

Holiday 4-12 0-0 10, Portis 8-15 1-2 20, Carter Jr. 4-10 0-0 8, Payne 0-4 0-0 0, LaVine 11-19 6-7 30, Hutchison 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 7-16 0-0 15, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 3-4 0-0 8, Ulis 0-0 0-0 0, Blakeney 6-16 2-3 15. Totals 44-101 9-12 108.

PHILADELPHIA (127)

Covington 6-14 4-4 20, Saric 4-12 3-3 13, Embiid 9-14 12-14 30, Simmons 5-8 3-3 13, Fultz 5-15 1-2 12, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 6-9 1-1 13, McConnell 1-1 2-2 4, Shamet 4-7 0-0 12, Korkmaz 0-1 0-0 0, Redick 4-11 1-1 10. Totals 44-93 27-30 127.

Chicago 41 17 18 32—108 Philadelphia 38 27 37 25—127

3-Point Goals_Chicago 11-33 (Portis 3-6, Arcidiacono 2-3, LaVine 2-7, Holiday 2-9, Blakeney 1-3, Parker 1-4, Payne 0-1), Philadelphia 12-36 (Shamet 4-7, Covington 4-11, Saric 2-6, Redick 1-3, Fultz 1-3, Bolden 0-1, Korkmaz 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Embiid 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 39 (Portis 11), Philadelphia 55 (Simmons 13). Assists_Chicago 28 (Arcidiacono 8), Philadelphia 30 (Simmons 11). Total Fouls_Chicago 23, Philadelphia 17. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A_20,302 (20,478).

