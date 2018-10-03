Listen Live Sports

Bulls-Bucks, Box

October 3, 2018
 
CHICAGO (82)

Holiday 2-10 0-0 5, Parker 1-12 0-0 2, R.Lopez 1-5 0-0 2, Dunn 3-6 3-3 10, LaVine 3-10 2-3 8, Sampson 1-4 0-1 2, Hutchison 1-9 0-0 3, Felicio 1-1 2-2 4, Portis 7-15 2-3 17, Carter Jr. 4-8 0-0 9, Payne 0-3 0-0 0, Walton Jr. 3-5 0-0 7, Arcidiacono 2-2 0-0 5, Alkins 0-1 0-0 0, Blakeney 4-11 0-0 8. Totals 33-102 9-12 82.

MILWAUKEE (116)

Middleton 5-8 2-2 15, Antetokounmpo 7-10 4-10 19, B.Lopez 3-8 0-0 6, Bledsoe 6-9 1-2 16, Brogdon 3-8 0-0 7, Wood 1-2 0-4 2, Ilyasova 3-5 2-2 9, Zeller 2-5 0-0 4, Henson 4-5 2-2 10, Maker 1-4 0-0 3, Frazier 1-1 0-0 3, DiVincenzo 1-9 0-0 2, Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Muhammad 2-3 2-2 6, Connaughton 4-6 0-0 12, Snell 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 44-89 13-24 116.

Chicago 25 18 14 25— 82
Milwaukee 32 31 27 26—116

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-41 (Dunn 1-1, Arcidiacono 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-2, Walton Jr. 1-3, Hutchison 1-6, Portis 1-7, Holiday 1-8, Sampson 0-1, R.Lopez 0-1, Alkins 0-1, LaVine 0-2, Payne 0-2, Parker 0-3, Blakeney 0-3), Milwaukee 15-45 (Connaughton 4-6, Middleton 3-4, Bledsoe 3-6, Frazier 1-1, Ilyasova 1-1, Antetokounmpo 1-2, Maker 1-4, Brogdon 1-6, Wood 0-1, Morris 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Henson 0-1, B.Lopez 0-3, Snell 0-3, DiVincenzo 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 43 (Blakeney 8), Milwaukee 64 (Antetokounmpo 13). Assists_Chicago 23 (Blakeney 6), Milwaukee 28 (DiVincenzo, Bledsoe, Frazier 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 19, Milwaukee 12. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A_16,507 (17,500).

