Bulls-Hornets, Box

CHICAGO (104)

Holiday 4-10 0-0 10, J.Parker 3-11 3-4 9, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 4-7 0-0 8, LaVine 9-15 4-5 26, Hutchison 3-6 0-3 7, Sampson 0-2 2-2 2, Felicio 0-0 2-2 2, Carter Jr. 1-3 1-2 3, Portis 6-10 4-4 17, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 1-5 0-0 3, Blakeney 5-11 4-4 15. Totals 37-84 20-26 104.

CHARLOTTE (110)

Batum 2-5 3-3 7, Williams 4-8 2-2 12, Zeller 7-11 0-3 14, Walker 8-16 2-2 20, Lamb 6-11 2-2 16, Bridges 1-3 0-0 2, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-8 1-2 3, Kaminsky 2-6 0-1 4, Hernangomez 4-5 2-4 11, Graham 3-5 2-2 8, T.Parker 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 5-14 0-0 13, Bacon 0-1 0-0 0, Macura 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-95 14-21 110.

Chicago 24 22 30 28—104 Charlotte 28 32 31 19—110

3-Point Goals_Chicago 10-27 (LaVine 4-6, Holiday 2-6, Hutchison 1-1, Payne 1-2, Portis 1-3, Blakeney 1-5, J.Parker 0-2, Dunn 0-2), Charlotte 10-34 (Monk 3-7, Lamb 2-4, Williams 2-6, Walker 2-9, Hernangomez 1-1, Graham 0-1, T.Parker 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Bacon 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Batum 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 47 (J.Parker 11), Charlotte 50 (Batum 12). Assists_Chicago 16 (Carter Jr. 5), Charlotte 23 (Batum 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 22, Charlotte 22. Technicals_Portis, Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_8,487 (19,077).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.