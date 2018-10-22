Bulls-Mavericks, Box

CHICAGO (109)

Holiday 5-9 2-3 16, Portis 5-9 2-3 12, Carter Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Dunn 4-13 0-0 9, LaVine 11-15 7-8 34, Parker 8-14 2-3 20, Hutchison 1-2 1-2 3, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 3-7 0-0 6, Blakeney 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 41-80 14-21 109.

DALLAS (115)

Finney-Smith 4-8 2-2 12, Doncic 7-14 2-2 19, Jordan 8-11 2-2 18, Smith Jr. 2-11 2-2 7, Matthews 6-15 4-4 20, Powell 3-6 6-6 12, Kleber 5-9 0-0 12, Barea 3-11 2-3 9, Brunson 2-7 0-0 6, Broekhoff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-93 20-21 115.

Chicago 28 33 23 25—109 Dallas 31 28 29 27—115

3-Point Goals_Chicago 13-23 (LaVine 5-7, Holiday 4-6, Parker 2-3, Blakeney 1-1, Dunn 1-4, Carter Jr. 0-1, Hutchison 0-1), Dallas 15-47 (Matthews 4-11, Doncic 3-8, Kleber 2-4, Brunson 2-4, Finney-Smith 2-5, Smith Jr. 1-5, Barea 1-7, Broekhoff 0-1, Powell 0-2). Fouled Out_Dunn. Rebounds_Chicago 34 (Carter Jr. 9), Dallas 41 (Jordan 16). Assists_Chicago 18 (Dunn 7), Dallas 25 (Doncic 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 29, Dallas 16. Technicals_Lopez, Portis, Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second) 2. A_19,291 (19,200).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.