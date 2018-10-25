Bulls’ Portis out 4-6 weeks with sprained MCL in right knee

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis will miss four to six weeks because of a moderately sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

The Bulls announced Thursday he is out until at least late November.

Portis — averaging 10.5 points in his fourth season — joined a lengthy list of injured Chicago players in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s win over Charlotte.

Point guard Kris Dunn suffered a similar injury to his left knee in a loss at Dallas on Monday. He also missed the first two games for the birth of his first child. Lauri Markkanen is out until at least mid-November because of an elbow injury. And Denzel Valentine (sprained left ankle) has not played.

Advertisement

Chicago is 1-3.

__

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.