Burks leads Kennesaw State past Charleston Southern 38-10

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Chandler Burks passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, making Big South Conference history and leading Kennesaw State to a 38-10 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday night.

After the Buccaneers took the lead with a field goal on their opening possession, Burks scored on a 3-yard run and then hit Justin Sumpter for a 21-yard touchdown and Darnell Holland for a 65-yard score. A field goal made it 24-3 late in the first half and the Owls (7-1, 3-0) were trying to tack on a late score when James Thompson picked off Burks and raced 100 yards on the last play of the first half.

Burks had another short TD run in the third quarter and finished with 102 yards on 23 carries. He was 11-of-18 passing for 192 and was picked off twice. He is the first player in Big South history with 30 touchdowns rushing (46) and passing (30).

The Owls, ranked second by coaches in the FCS, had 316 yards on the ground.

Charleston Southern (3-4, 1-1) was held to 186 yards.

