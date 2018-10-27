Listen Live Sports

Cal Poly beats Northern Arizona

October 27, 2018 10:11 pm
 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Khaleel Jenkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Cal Poly beat Northern Arizona 38-28 on Saturday night.

Jenkins threw for 98 yards and ran for another 103 yards for the Mustangs (3-5, 2-3 Big Sky Conference). Joe Protheroe matched his career-high 217 yards rushing with a score.

Cal Poly was scoreless in the first quarter then notched four unanswered touchdowns before halftime, starting with a 12-yard Jenkins run to open the second half. Jenkins threw two 38-yard touchdowns after that, one to Quentin Harrison and another to J.J. Koski, and Protheroe took one in from short yardage with 11 seconds left to boost the Mustangs to a 28-7 lead at the break.

Alex Vega capped the first drive of the second half with a 37-yard field goal and Jenkins ran for another score for Cal Poly’s biggest lead, 38-7, with 8:15 to play in the third.

Joe Logan ran for 103 yards and a score for the Lumberjacks (3-5, 2-3).

