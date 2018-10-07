Listen Live Sports

Cal Poly completes 1 pass; runs over Sacramento State 41-27

October 7, 2018 12:33 am
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Joe Protheroe and Drew Hernandez each ran for more than 100 yards and Cal Poly rolled past Sacramento State 41-27 on Saturday night.

Cal Poly (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky Conference) ran for 462 yards on 70 carries, and was just 1 of 6 through the air. Protheroe ran 32 times for 128 yards and a touchdown. Hernandez had 113 yards on 12 carries.

J.J. Koski returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown, and added a 68-yard scoring run on his only carry for the Aggies. Quarterback Khaleel Jenkins added 73 yards rushing on 19 carries and his lone completion was a 16-yarder to Koski.

Kevin Thomson was 19 of 37 for 322 yards passing and threw two touchdowns for Sacramento State (2-3, 0-2). Elijah Dotson had 149 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown run.

The game was tied at 14 after the first quarter. Koski’s punt return for a score gave the Mustangs a 21-14 halftime lead, and his touchdown run made it 41-20 with seven minutes left.

