Caldwell scores on late drive, NCCU beats Howard 40-35

October 6, 2018 6:09 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Chauncey Caldwell capped a late drive with a touchdown plunge to give North Carolina Central a 40-35 victory over Howard on Saturday afternoon.

Howard’s Khalid Dorsey sprinted for a 19-yard touchdown to give Howard a 35-34 lead with 6:19 remaining in the game.

Caldwell answered by leading a 66-yard, nine-play drive. He found a hole on the right side and scored from the 3 with 24 seconds left as North Carolina Central (2-3, 1-1) grabbed its first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference win.

Howard was not finished. The Bison (1-3, 1-1) drove to NCCU’s 17, but Marcus Martin intercepted Caylin Newton in the end zone to secure the win.

Caldwell totaled 464 yards and four touchdowns, throwing for 311 yards and three scores while running for 153 yards and TD.

Newton threw for 381 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 77 yards.

The Eagles led for most of the game, taking a 31-26 advantage into the final quarter, before Dorsey’s touchdown.

