The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Calgary 2026 Olympics bid survives on council motion

October 31, 2018 7:25 pm
 
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary’s potential bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympics survived a city council vote Wednesday when a motion leading to the cancellation of an upcoming plebiscite failed to pass.

Ten votes out of 15 from the council were required to abandon the Nov. 13 plebiscite asking Calgarians if they want to host the games or not. Eight voted in favor of reconsidering the plebiscite.

It appeared the possibility of a bid was headed for the ditch Tuesday when a councilor said there wasn’t a financial agreement between the federal and provincial governments and the city to fund the games. But the bid corporation Calgary 2026 presented a revised financial plan, which the Canadian and Alberta governments agree to in principle, to council Wednesday.

The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million to a total of $5,075,000,000.

Mail-in ballots for the plebiscite were mailed out earlier in the week. Advance voting is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

