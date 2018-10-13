Listen Live Sports

Calvert’s late TD throw gives Liberty 22-16 edge over Troy

October 13, 2018 6:40 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Stephen Calvert threw a touchdown pass to B. J. Farrow late in the game to put Liberty up 22-16 over Troy on Saturday.

The Flames trailed 16-14 late in the fourth quarter when Calvert capped a 14-play, 89-yard drive with a 9-yard scoring toss to Farrow, who had to rip the ball out of his defender’s hands in midair to make the play. Farrow then pulled in the two-point conversion pass, giving Liberty a 22-16 edge.

Calvert had 238 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Flames (3-3). Farrow had 101 yards receiving.

Calvert threw a 29-yard touchdown to Khaleb Coleman midway through the second quarter and Peytton Pickett ran for another score late in the half to give Liberty a 14-10 edge at halftime. Troy scored in the second half on a pair of Tyler Sumpter field goals to take a 16-14 lead late in the fourth.

Sawyer Smith threw for 135 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans (5-2).

