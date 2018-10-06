Listen Live Sports

Campbell continues best start, rolls over Wagner 49-3

October 6, 2018 5:53 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Smith ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth as Campbell dismantled Wagner, 49-3 in the Camels final nonconference game Saturday.

With five wins in its first six games, the Fighting Camels are off to their best start since 2008.

Wagner fumbled on its first possession and Smith led Campbell on a three-play, 32-yard drive for the score, dashing in from 16-yards out.

Wagner (1-5) got its lone score less than four minutes into the game when Eric Silvester kicked a 37-yard field goal, but Smith answered on the first play following the Seahawks kickoff, throwing 84 yards to Aaron Blackmon for his second touchdown and ran 27 yards for his third score of the first quarter. He opened the second by dashing 66 yards for a touchdown.

Dorian Jones picked off a Luke Massei pass and returned it 30 yards for a Campbell touchdown to make it 35-3 in the third quarter.

Smith was 5 of 14 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown and carried 16 times for 151 yards and three scores.

