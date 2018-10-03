Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|8
|5
|0
|16
|327
|293
|Hamilton
|7
|7
|0
|14
|407
|341
|Toronto
|3
|10
|0
|6
|281
|414
|Montreal
|3
|11
|0
|6
|247
|436
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Calgary
|11
|2
|0
|22
|418
|264
|Saskatchewan
|9
|5
|0
|18
|367
|361
|Edmonton
|7
|7
|0
|14
|371
|370
|Winnipeg
|7
|7
|0
|14
|426
|333
|B.C.
|6
|7
|0
|12
|304
|336
x-clinched playoff berth
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at BC, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.
Hamilton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 5 p.m.
BC at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.