Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 8 5 0 16 327 293 Hamilton 7 7 0 14 407 341 Toronto 3 10 0 6 281 414 Montreal 3 11 0 6 247 436 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA x-Calgary 11 2 0 22 418 264 Saskatchewan 9 5 0 18 367 361 Edmonton 7 7 0 14 371 370 Winnipeg 7 7 0 14 426 333 B.C. 6 7 0 12 304 336

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Toronto at BC, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Calgary at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

Hamilton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 5 p.m.

BC at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.