Canadian Football League

October 3, 2018 6:08 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 8 5 0 16 327 293
Hamilton 7 7 0 14 407 341
Toronto 3 10 0 6 281 414
Montreal 3 11 0 6 247 436
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
x-Calgary 11 2 0 22 418 264
Saskatchewan 9 5 0 18 367 361
Edmonton 7 7 0 14 371 370
Winnipeg 7 7 0 14 426 333
B.C. 6 7 0 12 304 336

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Toronto at BC, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Calgary at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

Hamilton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 5 p.m.

BC at Calgary, 8 p.m.

