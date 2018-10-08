Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

October 8, 2018
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 8 6 0 16 359 333
Hamilton 7 7 0 14 407 341
Montreal 3 11 0 6 247 436
Toronto 3 11 0 6 304 440
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
x-Calgary 11 2 0 22 418 264
Saskatchewan 9 5 0 18 367 361
Winnipeg 8 7 0 16 466 365
B.C. 7 7 0 14 330 359
Edmonton 7 7 0 14 371 370

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 40, Ottawa 32, OT

Saturday’s Game

BC 26, Toronto 23

Monday’s Games

Calgary at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

Hamilton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 5 p.m.

BC at Calgary, 8 p.m.

