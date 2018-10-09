Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadian Football League

October 9, 2018 2:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
x-Ottawa 8 6 0 16 359 333
x-Hamilton 7 7 0 14 407 341
Toronto 3 11 0 6 304 440
Montreal 3 12 0 6 253 448
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
x-Calgary 12 2 0 24 430 270
x-Saskatchewan 10 5 0 20 386 373
Winnipeg 8 7 0 16 466 365
B.C. 7 7 0 14 330 359
Edmonton 7 8 0 14 383 389

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 40, Ottawa 32, OT

Saturday’s Game

BC 26, Toronto 23

Monday’s Games

Calgary 12, Montreal 6

Advertisement

Saskatchewan 19, Edmonton 12

Friday, Oct. 12

Hamilton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 5 p.m.

BC at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19

Hamilton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

Saturday, Oct. 20

Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors relocate Mark 46 torpedo aboard USS Michael Murphy

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska