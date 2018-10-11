Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA x-Ottawa 8 6 0 16 359 333 x-Hamilton 7 7 0 14 407 341 Toronto 3 11 0 6 304 440 Montreal 3 12 0 6 253 448 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA x-Calgary 12 2 0 24 430 270 x-Saskatchewan 10 5 0 20 386 373 Winnipeg 8 7 0 16 466 365 B.C. 7 7 0 14 330 359 Edmonton 7 8 0 14 383 389

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Games

Hamilton at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 5 p.m.

BC at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19

Hamilton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m.

