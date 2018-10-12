Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Ottawa
|8
|6
|0
|16
|359
|333
|x-Hamilton
|8
|7
|0
|16
|441
|361
|Montreal
|3
|12
|0
|6
|253
|448
|Toronto
|3
|12
|0
|6
|324
|474
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Calgary
|12
|2
|0
|24
|430
|270
|x-Saskatchewan
|10
|5
|0
|20
|386
|373
|Winnipeg
|8
|7
|0
|16
|466
|365
|B.C.
|7
|7
|0
|14
|330
|359
|Edmonton
|7
|8
|0
|14
|383
|389
x-clinched playoff berth
Hamilton 34, Toronto 20
Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 5 p.m.
BC at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Hamilton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m.
