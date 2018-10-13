Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadian Football League

October 13, 2018 8:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

All Times EDT

EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
x-Ottawa 8 7 0 16 375 367
x-Hamilton 8 7 0 16 441 361
Montreal 3 12 0 6 253 448
Toronto 3 12 0 6 324 474
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
x-Calgary 12 2 0 24 430 270
x-Saskatchewan 10 6 0 20 386 404
Winnipeg 9 7 0 18 497 365
Edmonton 8 8 0 16 417 405
B.C. 7 7 0 14 330 359

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Games

Hamilton 34, Toronto 20

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg 31, Saskatchewan 0

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Edmonton 34, Ottawa 16

BC at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19

Hamilton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m.

        Lawmakers clash over Trump’s role in FBI headquarters plans

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth