Canadian Football League

All Times EDT

EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA x-Ottawa 8 7 0 16 375 367 x-Hamilton 8 7 0 16 441 361 Montreal 3 12 0 6 253 448 Toronto 3 12 0 6 324 474 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA x-Calgary 12 3 0 24 451 296 x-Saskatchewan 10 6 0 20 386 404 Winnipeg 9 7 0 18 497 365 Edmonton 8 8 0 16 417 405 B.C. 8 7 0 16 356 380

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Games

Hamilton 34, Toronto 20

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg 31, Saskatchewan 0

Edmonton 34, Ottawa 16

BC 26, Calgary 21

Friday, Oct. 19

Hamilton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m.

