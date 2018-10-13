Canadian Football League

All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Ottawa
|8
|7
|0
|16
|375
|367
|x-Hamilton
|8
|7
|0
|16
|441
|361
|Montreal
|3
|12
|0
|6
|253
|448
|Toronto
|3
|12
|0
|6
|324
|474
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Calgary
|12
|3
|0
|24
|451
|296
|x-Saskatchewan
|10
|6
|0
|20
|386
|404
|Winnipeg
|9
|7
|0
|18
|497
|365
|Edmonton
|8
|8
|0
|16
|417
|405
|B.C.
|8
|7
|0
|16
|356
|380
x-clinched playoff berth
Hamilton 34, Toronto 20
Winnipeg 31, Saskatchewan 0
Edmonton 34, Ottawa 16
BC 26, Calgary 21
Hamilton at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m.
