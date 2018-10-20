Canadian Football League

All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Ottawa
|9
|7
|0
|18
|410
|398
|x-Hamilton
|8
|8
|0
|16
|472
|396
|Montreal
|3
|12
|0
|6
|253
|448
|Toronto
|3
|12
|0
|6
|324
|474
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Calgary
|12
|3
|0
|24
|451
|296
|x-Saskatchewan
|10
|6
|0
|20
|386
|404
|B.C.
|9
|7
|0
|18
|398
|412
|Winnipeg
|9
|7
|0
|18
|497
|365
|Edmonton
|8
|9
|0
|16
|449
|447
x-clinched playoff berth
Ottawa 35, Hamilton 31
BC 42, Edmonton 32
Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 1 p.m.
