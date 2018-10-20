Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

October 20, 2018 1:05 am
 
All Times EDT

EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
x-Ottawa 9 7 0 18 410 398
x-Hamilton 8 8 0 16 472 396
Montreal 3 12 0 6 253 448
Toronto 3 12 0 6 324 474
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
x-Calgary 12 3 0 24 451 296
x-Saskatchewan 10 6 0 20 386 404
B.C. 9 7 0 18 398 412
Winnipeg 9 7 0 18 497 365
Edmonton 8 9 0 16 449 447

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Games

Ottawa 35, Hamilton 31

BC 42, Edmonton 32

Saturday’s Games

Montreal at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Toronto at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

