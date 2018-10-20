Canadian Football League

Listen Live Sports

October 20, 2018
 
All Times EDT

EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
x-Ottawa 9 7 0 18 410 398
x-Hamilton 8 8 0 16 472 396
Toronto 4 12 0 8 350 496
Montreal 3 13 0 6 275 474
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
x-Calgary 12 4 0 24 475 325
x-Saskatchewan 11 6 0 22 415 428
B.C. 9 7 0 18 398 412
Winnipeg 9 7 0 18 497 365
Edmonton 8 9 0 16 449 447

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Games

Ottawa 35, Hamilton 31

BC 42, Edmonton 32

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 26, Montreal 22

Saskatchewan 29, Calgary 24

Friday, Oct. 26

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Toronto at Montreal, 1 p.m.

