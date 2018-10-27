Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Ottawa
|10
|7
|0
|20
|440
|411
|x-Hamilton
|8
|9
|0
|16
|485
|426
|Toronto
|4
|12
|0
|8
|350
|496
|Montreal
|3
|13
|0
|6
|275
|474
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|x-Calgary
|12
|5
|0
|24
|496
|354
|x-Saskatchewan
|11
|6
|0
|22
|415
|428
|Winnipeg
|10
|7
|0
|20
|526
|386
|x-B.C.
|9
|7
|0
|18
|398
|412
|Edmonton
|8
|9
|0
|16
|449
|447
x-clinched playoff berth
Winnipeg 29, Calgary 21
Ottawa 30, Hamilton 13
BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.
