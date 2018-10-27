Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA x-Ottawa 10 7 0 20 440 411 x-Hamilton 8 9 0 16 485 426 Toronto 4 12 0 8 350 496 Montreal 3 13 0 6 275 474 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA x-Calgary 12 5 0 24 496 354 x-Saskatchewan 11 6 0 22 415 428 Winnipeg 10 7 0 20 526 386 x-B.C. 9 7 0 18 398 412 Edmonton 8 9 0 16 449 447

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 29, Calgary 21

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 30, Hamilton 13

BC at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Toronto at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.

