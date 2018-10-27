Canadian Football League

Listen Live Sports

October 27, 2018 10:00 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
x-Ottawa 10 7 0 20 440 411
x-Hamilton 8 9 0 16 485 426
Toronto 4 12 0 8 350 496
Montreal 3 13 0 6 275 474
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
x-Calgary 12 5 0 24 496 354
x-Saskatchewan 12 6 0 24 450 444
x-Winnipeg 10 7 0 20 526 386
x-B.C. 9 8 0 18 414 447
Edmonton 8 9 0 16 449 447

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 29, Calgary 21

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 30, Hamilton 13

Saskatchewan 35, BC 16

Sunday’s Game

Toronto at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.

