Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA x-Ottawa 10 7 0 20 440 411 y-Hamilton 8 9 0 16 485 426 Toronto 4 13 0 8 360 536 Montreal 4 13 0 8 315 484 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA y-Calgary 12 5 0 24 496 354 y-Saskatchewan 12 6 0 24 450 444 y-Winnipeg 10 7 0 20 526 386 y-B.C. 9 8 0 18 414 447 Edmonton 8 9 0 16 449 447

x-clinched division

y-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 29, Calgary 21

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 30, Hamilton 13

Saskatchewan 35, BC 16

Sunday’s Game

Montreal 40, Toronto 10

Friday, Nov. 2

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Calgary at BC, 10 p.m.

