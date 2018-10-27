Canadiens-Bruins Sum

Montreal 2 0 1—3 Boston 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Montreal, Gallagher 6 (Peca, Ouellet), 9:18. 2, Montreal, Domi 5 (Lehkonen, Drouin), 10:39.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Benn 1 (Lehkonen), 19:31.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 9-10-4_23. Boston 7-12-14_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 4-1-2 (33 shots-33 saves). Boston, Rask 3-3-0 (22-20).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:40.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.