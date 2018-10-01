Listen Live Sports

Canadiens name Shea Weber 30th captain in franchise history

October 1, 2018 3:10 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have named defenseman Shea Weber the 30th captain in franchise history.

The 33-year-old Weber served as captain of the Nashville Predators from 2010 to 2016 before he was traded to Montreal for P.K. Subban. Weber replaces Max Pacioretty, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights last month.

A six-time All-Star, Weber is the 25th Canadian to captain Montreal and the first since Vincent Damphousse from 1996 to 1999. He isn’t expected back in the lineup until at least December as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher will serve as alternate captains for the Canadiens in 2018-19.

