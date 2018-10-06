Canadiens-Penguins Sum

Montreal 2 2 1—5 Pittsburgh 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Montreal, Gallagher 1 (Danault, Tatar), 11:08. 2, Montreal, Byron 1 (Lehkonen, Petry), 15:56.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Byron 2 (Lehkonen, Domi), 3:43. 4, Montreal, Armia 1 (Petry, Byron), 14:05 (sh). 5, Pittsburgh, Sheahan 1 (Sprong, Letang), 17:10.

Third Period_6, Montreal, Hudon 1 (Shaw), 10:08.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 9-6-14_29. Pittsburgh 7-12-3_22.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 1-0-1 (22 shots-21 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 1-1-0 (29-24).

A_18,622 (18,387). T_2:26.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.

