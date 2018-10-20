Canadiens-Senators Sum

Montreal 3 0 0 0—3 Ottawa 1 2 0 1—4

First Period_1, Montreal, Domi 2 (Petry, Drouin), 3:40 (pp). 2, Montreal, Danault 1 (Byron, Lehkonen), 4:05. 3, Ottawa, Stone 3 (Tierney), 7:14. 4, Montreal, Byron 4 (Armia, Kotkaniemi), 16:07.

Second Period_5, Ottawa, Boedker 2 (White), 9:41. 6, Ottawa, Duchene 1 (Stone, Ryan), 12:01 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_7, Ottawa, Stone 4 (Chabot, Duchene), 2:30.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 15-4-7-1_27. Ottawa 13-9-8-4_34.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 2-1-2 (34 shots-30 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 4-1-1 (27-24).

A_18,442 (18,572). T_2:39.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Darren Gibbs.

